Giants sign embattled GM Joe Schoen to multi-year extension

The New York Giants have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with general manager Joe Schoen, keeping the embattled executive in his role amid a significant organizational overhaul.

Schoen, who has served as the team’s general manager since 2022, will continue under new head coach John Harbaugh.

The decision follows a productive offseason that featured a strong NFL Draft and effective free agency moves. Team officials highlighted Schoen’s contributions to roster rebuilding efforts following the dismissal of former head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants finished the previous season with a poor 4-13 record, prompting major changes at the coaching level.

Schoen’s overall record stands at 22-45-1 since taking over, including one playoff appearance in his first season. While the extension rewards recent front-office successes, it has drawn mixed reactions from fans and observers, particularly given the franchise’s recent struggles and Schoen’s below-average grades from players.

Harbaugh, who was hired with final say over football operations, has expressed a collaborative working relationship with the general manager as the team enters a new era.