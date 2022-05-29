 Skip to main content
Sunday, May 29, 2022

Look: Ex-OL Ali Marpet lost a ton of weight after surprise retirement

May 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Ali Marpet at a press conference

Ali Marpet shocked Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he announced his retirement three months ago. The former offensive lineman has since spoken about wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, and it looks like he is off to an outstanding start.

Marpet was listed at 307 pounds on the Bucs’ official roster last season. The 28-year-old shared some photos of himself shirtless on a boat over the weekend, and he was barely recognizable. We mean that in a good way.

Many linemen have lost a bunch of weight after they retire, as being huge is no longer a job requirement. Very few have done it that quickly, of course.

Marpet, who made the Pro Bowl last season, has only been retired for a few month. It’s incredible that he was able to lose that much weight in such a short period of time.

