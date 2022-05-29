Look: Ex-OL Ali Marpet lost a ton of weight after surprise retirement

Ali Marpet shocked Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he announced his retirement three months ago. The former offensive lineman has since spoken about wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, and it looks like he is off to an outstanding start.

Marpet was listed at 307 pounds on the Bucs’ official roster last season. The 28-year-old shared some photos of himself shirtless on a boat over the weekend, and he was barely recognizable. We mean that in a good way.

Super Bowl champion Ali Marpet went from over 300+ pounds to this shape only a few months after his last NFL season ended. Marpet retired on February 27th. pic.twitter.com/SdSVVOQLku — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2022

Many linemen have lost a bunch of weight after they retire, as being huge is no longer a job requirement. Very few have done it that quickly, of course.

Marpet, who made the Pro Bowl last season, has only been retired for a few month. It’s incredible that he was able to lose that much weight in such a short period of time.