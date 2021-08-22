Analyst makes ridiculous comment about Texans GM Nick Caserio

You could easily make the argument that the Houston Texans have been a disaster this offseason, highlighted of course by the Deshaun Watson trade demand and then sexual assault allegations. But even with all that going on, one NFL analyst is blown away by the job general manager Nick Caserio has done this offseason.

Ex-NFL player and Texans analyst Spencer Tillman said during Houston’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday that Caserio has put the Texans in a “wonderful position for the future and the present.” He then categorized Caserio’s offseason as the best for any GM in the past 10 years or more.

You can hear the remarks below:

Spencer Tillman says RE: Nick Caserio's offseason, "I don't think I've seen a better job by a GM in the last decade, or more." pic.twitter.com/yIOTHjgezv — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 22, 2021

Even Caserio would probably disagree with that. While some of what has happened with the Texans has been out of his control, he can’t be thrilled with the way the offseason has gone.

The Texans missed out on several top head coaching candidates before they hired David Culley. Watson was reportedly angry about that and not being consulted before Caserio was hired, which is one of the reasons he demanded a trade. Watson has since been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and recently snapped at the media during training camp. The situation has become a huge distraction.

It would be surprising if the Texans are competitive this season. We’re not sure why Tillman has been so impressed with Caserio, but the GM’s first offseason in Houston has been rocky to say the least.