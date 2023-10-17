Anthony Richardson likely to undergo season-ending surgery

Anthony Richardson’s rookie season seems to be ending before it really got started.

Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during the Indianapolis Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Richardson did not play in Week 6 and has been receiving medical opinions ever since then.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Stephen Holder on Monday that all medical opinions are pointing to surgery as the best course of action for Richardson.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay told ESPN. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.”

Irsay said that surgery could happen in the next week or so, but that any decisions depend on what Richardson approves. A previous report on Sunday had indicated that season-ending surgery was a possibility for Richardson.

The rookie from Florida was selected by the Colts No. 4 overall in the draft. The Colts went 2-2 in Richardson’s four starts (he missed one game due to a concussion). Richardson showed strong ability as a dual-threat player, though the running took its toll in the form of injuries. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback passed for 577 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns over his four games.

Gardner Minshew has seen action in five of Indianapolis’ six games this season and attempted 55 passes in Indy’s 37-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.