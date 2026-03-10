Michael Pittman Jr. reveals his wife’s crazy pre-trade premonition

Michael Pittman Jr’s wife apparently saw the vision early.

The Indianapolis Colts traded away their longtime wide receiver Pittman in a blockbuster move on Monday. They sent Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a late-round pick swap (with the Steelers then proceeding to agree to a new three-year, $59 million extension with the wideout).

In the wake of the news on Monday, Pittman shared an interesting story about his wife Keanna. Pittman said that Keanna saw him wearing a Steelers jersey in a dream a month ago.

“Crazy!” wrote Pittman. “My wife @KiannaPittman_ had a dream a month ago I was wearing a Steelers jersey. God works in crazy ways! #SteelCity”

It probably wasn’t all too unpredictable that Pittman was going to be traded this offseason. The 28-year-old former second-round pick had been trending the wrong way in terms of production over the last couple of seasons, and the Colts effectively had to decide between him and fellow wideout Alec Pierce this offseason (ultimtely signing Pierce to a four-year extension earlier in the day on Monday).

But for Pittman’s wife to have supposedly gotten a premonition about where exactly he would be traded to is pretty uncanny. Now in Pittsburgh, the former USC star Pittman should be getting a chance for a bounceback run (though there are some reasons for him to be concerned as well).