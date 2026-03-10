Patriots sign former first-round pick to protect Drake Maye

The New England Patriots are beefing up their protection for Drake Maye.

The Patriots are reportedly signing former New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a 3-year, $42 million contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal had incentives that could raise the dollar figure to $48 million.

The Vera-Tucker signing could end up being a sneaky-good move from the Patriots, who swoop in to nab the former first-round pick despite the Jets making a serious effort to keep him.

Per SNY reporter Connor Hughes, there was “internal optimism” that New York could retain Vera-Tucker just hours before news of his New England move broke.

Injuries have held Vera-Tucker back from reaching his potential as a standout offensive lineman. He was sidelined for the entire 2025 season held shortly before Week 1. The same injury had caused him to miss the final 11 games of the 2022 season.

The Patriots sorely need the services of a standout guard like Vera-Tucker after a postseason that saw Maye get clobbered by every defense he faced. The MVP finalist got sacked a total of 21 times in the 2025 playoffs — the most in history.

A lot rides on whether or not Vera-Tucker can stay healthy enough to stay on the field next season.