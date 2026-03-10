Larry Brown Sports

Patriots sign former first-round pick to protect Drake Maye

Drake Maye in a Patriots uniform
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are beefing up their protection for Drake Maye.

The Patriots are reportedly signing former New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a 3-year, $42 million contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal had incentives that could raise the dollar figure to $48 million.

The Vera-Tucker signing could end up being a sneaky-good move from the Patriots, who swoop in to nab the former first-round pick despite the Jets making a serious effort to keep him.

Per SNY reporter Connor Hughes, there was “internal optimism” that New York could retain Vera-Tucker just hours before news of his New England move broke.

Injuries have held Vera-Tucker back from reaching his potential as a standout offensive lineman. He was sidelined for the entire 2025 season after tearing his triceps during a Jets practice held shortly before Week 1. The same injury had caused him to miss the final 11 games of the 2022 season.

The Patriots sorely need the services of a standout guard like Vera-Tucker after a postseason that saw Maye get clobbered by every defense he faced. The MVP finalist got sacked a total of 21 times in the 2025 playoffs — the most in history.

A lot rides on whether or not Vera-Tucker can stay healthy enough to stay on the field next season.

