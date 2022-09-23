 Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Brown no-showed for concert in Worcester

September 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Antonio Brown smiles

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown has transitioned from a football career to one in music, although he seemingly is as flaky as ever.

On Wednesday, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that Brown was scheduled to appear at the nightclub Whiskey on Water on Thursday. 200 tickets reportedly were sold for the event, but the club refunded tickets after learning Brown would not be performing as advertised.

The former receiver’s flight to Boston apparently was delayed and prevented him from arriving on time.

Boston-based alcoholic sports drink company Vodkyte apparently shared on social media a screenshot of Brown’s delayed flight.

One reporter said he went to attend the event but was told he would be getting a refund.

We know that Brown did not show up for the event. But the question is whether the company was just using Brown’s name to create buzz and hype knowing that he was unlikely to show, or whether Brown genuinely bailed.

Brown was unreliable when he was getting millions to play in the NFL. His unreliability probably won’t get any better when he’s getting paid much less and performing in front of hundreds rather than thousands.

