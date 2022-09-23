Report: Antonio Brown no-showed for concert in Worcester

Antonio Brown has transitioned from a football career to one in music, although he seemingly is as flaky as ever.

On Wednesday, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that Brown was scheduled to appear at the nightclub Whiskey on Water on Thursday. 200 tickets reportedly were sold for the event, but the club refunded tickets after learning Brown would not be performing as advertised.

The former receiver’s flight to Boston apparently was delayed and prevented him from arriving on time.

Boston-based alcoholic sports drink company Vodkyte apparently shared on social media a screenshot of Brown’s delayed flight.

Rumors earlier in the evening that AB’s flight was delayed due to today’s storms, and now an update from the promoter’s Instagram with what looks like the current schedule for that flight: https://t.co/WCtecXcWeG pic.twitter.com/An3mDPOc3M — Meg Trogolo (@MegTrogolo) September 23, 2022

One reporter said he went to attend the event but was told he would be getting a refund.

So, guess who pulled up to see the Antonio Brown rap show. Got a refund as soon as I stepped in line. One of the bouncers told me his flight got delayed. Im not reporting that as fact, just sharing what he said. All I know is I’m supposedly getting my money back 😂 — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) September 23, 2022

We know that Brown did not show up for the event. But the question is whether the company was just using Brown’s name to create buzz and hype knowing that he was unlikely to show, or whether Brown genuinely bailed.

Brown was unreliable when he was getting millions to play in the NFL. His unreliability probably won’t get any better when he’s getting paid much less and performing in front of hundreds rather than thousands.

H/T Barstool Sports