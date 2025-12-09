Man charged in connection with shooting of NFL player

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the recent shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd.

Frederick Green, a 20-year-old from Bronx, N.Y., was taken into custody near the University of Buffalo North Campus in Amherst on Monday following a lengthy manhunt. Green was charged on Tuesday with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen early on the morning of Nov. 16 during a dispute outside Manhattan hot spot Sei Less. He was rushed to the hospital and initially listed as in critical condition. Boyd was released after several days but had to return because of complications. The 29-year-old has since been released again.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW, and witnesses were not cooperative with police. The New York Post also reported that the owners of Sei Less had not been cooperative and refused to turn over their surveillance footage.

U.S Marshals said Green fled New York City after shooting Boyd in order to avoid capture, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. There was a standoff between Green and police at an apartment complex on Monday before Green was taken into custody.

Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March. He was placed on injured reserve in August due to a shoulder injury and has not played this season.

Prior to joining the Jets, Boyd played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. His NFL career began in 2019, when Minnesota drafted him in the seventh round out of Texas.

Boyd played in all 17 games with the Texans last season and finished with eight 8 tackles and a fumble recovery.