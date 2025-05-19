Ashton Jeanty says Chip Kelly is having him make 1 big change in NFL

Ashton Jeanty was far and away the best running back in college football last season, but it sounds like the former Boise State star will have to make at least one significant change to his game as he begins his NFL career.

Jeanty rushed for an absurd 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry last year. When he lined up in the backfield, he always stood straight up rather than crouched over in a more traditional running back stance.

In an interview with Kay Adams on Monday, Jeanty said Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has informed the rookie that he is going to have to change his pre-snap stance.

“Man, Chip Kelly comes up to me first day of rookie minicamp. He’s like, ‘Do you play basketball or you ever play basketball?'” Jeanty recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yeah I play basketball, I can dunk, all that.’ He’s like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me.’ … He was like, ‘That’s exactly why you gotta be down in your running back stance.'”

Jeanty said he is hoping to go back to the stance he is most comfortable with but that he will have to “earn my stripes” first.

Jeanty was asked about his stance after a Boise State win last year. He said that is just his way of being “relaxed” in the backfield and positioning himself to be patient behind his blockers.

"I'm just back there, relaxed. I know my O-line, my receivers, my tight ends."



— @BroncoSportsFB Ashton Jeanty on his standing stance in the backfield before carrying the ball 🧍‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ZAJ7H9HLG — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 13, 2024

It is unclear whether Kelly will be flexible with Jeanty once the season starts. The last thing the Raiders want is their new star rusher being uncomfortable. And if the shoes he wore the day of the NFL Draft are any indication, Jeanty likes to be as comfortable as possible at all times.

If Jeanty does stick with his pre-snap stance from college, he will not be the first player to take that approach in the NFL. Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs also stands straight up in the backfield, and he is one of the most explosive playmakers in the league.