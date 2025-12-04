Report offers strong hint about George Pickens’ future with Cowboys

George Pickens has looked like a perfect fit with the Dallas Cowboys since they acquired him in an offseason trade, but the star wide receiver is only under contract with the team for a few more months. That does not mean Jerry Jones is going to let Pickens walk.

Pickens, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round in 2022, is in the final year of his rookie contract. There have been doubts about whether the Cowboys will be able to afford to re-sign him, especially with CeeDee Lamb under contract at an average of $34 million per year for several more seasons.

Of course, the franchise tag is an option. According to a story that was published on Thursday by ESPN’s Todd Archer and Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are willing to go that route. When discussing that possibility, one Cowboys source had a blunt message for ESPN.

“He ain’t leaving,” the source said of Pickens.

Jones has made it clear that he wants Pickens back in 2026. The Cowboys have the ability to make that happen, and there is not much Pickens can do about it. Though, the star wide receiver could hold out and become a headache in Dallas if he does not want to play under the franchise tag. Pickens had some character issues with the Steelers before he was traded, so that is something the Cowboys need to take into consideration.

The franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is estimated to be around $27 million, which would be a bargain for Pickens given how he has performed this season. Through 12 games, Pickens has already set career highs across the board with 73 catches, 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns.

If the Cowboys make a postseason run and Pickens is a big part of it, that will probably inspire them even more to find a way to keep the 24-year-old with the team. The question is whether a long-term deal is feasible, but the franchise tag would be a logical starting point.