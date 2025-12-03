Fans all said the same thing about Deshaun Watson returning to practice

The Cleveland Browns have been playing an all-too-familiar game of quarterback roulette this season, and it looks like they are adding another player to the mix.

Deshaun Watson was designated to return to practice on Wednesday from the physically unable to perform list. That means Watson’s 21-day window has been opened, and the Browns can either add him to the 53-man roster within that time frame or rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Watson was a limited participant in individual drills during Wednesday’s practice session.

Watson has not practiced or played since he tore his Achilles tendon last October. He then suffered a setback during his recovery and needed a second surgery in January. Many assumed Watson had played his last snap for the Browns after Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, which is why Wednesday’s news was such a surprise.

Most fans feel it would be pointless for the Browns to have Watson play this season, which led to the team being mocked via social media.

Playing Deshaun Watson again would be the biggest PR blunder the Browns could possibly perform, which is saying something considering their track record.



(I fully expect it to happen) — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 3, 2025

A Watson redemption arc would be the funniest ending to this browns QB saga — Fred 🇺🇸 (@FSquared13) December 3, 2025

Most Browns fans were annoyed when the team turned to Gabriel rather than Sanders after benching Joe Flacco earlier this year. Sanders then took over in Week 11 after Gabriel suffered an injury, and the fifth-round pick has started two games since. Sanders will remain Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract after the Browns acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans in 2022. The trade has been a complete disaster due to a combination or injuries, poor play and an ugly scandal away from the field.

The Browns are 3-9 and nowhere near playoff contention. It makes little sense for them to bring Watson back, unless they believe they can showcase him for a potential trade. No decision that Cleveland’s brass makes should surprise fans at this point.