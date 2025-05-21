Larry Brown Sports

Ben Johnson had perfect response to controversial Caleb Williams story

Ben Johnson smiling at his press conference
Jan 22, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference at PNC Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

A recent story suggested quarterback Caleb Williams tried hard not to go to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, but coach Ben Johnson is determined to turn that into a positive.

Johnson was asked Wednesday about the revelation that Williams and his father sought ways to avoid landing with Chicago in the lead-up to that draft. Most notably, Williams’ father Carl described the Bears as “the place quarterbacks go to die,” but Johnson was not resentful of the characterization.

“I love it. I love it,” Johnson said of Carl Williams’ comment. “I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That’s where great stories are written.”

Johnson obviously will not be throwing his quarterback under the bus, especially when he is a new head coach who has had nothing to do with what has gone on in Chicago previously. It also helps that he is a credible offensive coach with a huge track record of success with the Detroit Lions. That resume indicates that Williams’ fate might differ from previous Bears quarterbacks.

The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer in a single season in franchise history, a stat that has dogged them. Jared Goff did it three times under Johnson in Detroit. Perhaps the narrative is about to change. If it does not, the criticism toward Williams, which has escalated in light of the recent revelations, will start to intensify.

