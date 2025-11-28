Ben Johnson rips his shirt off during Bears’ postgame celebration

The Chicago Bears delivered a statement win on Friday, and it inspired coach Ben Johnson to get pretty wild during his postgame celebration.

The Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-15 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday to move to 9-3 on the season. The victory clinched the team’s first winning season since 2018.

Johnson, the Bears’ first-year head coach, was ecstatic after the win. Locker room video showed him pulling off his shirt and going nuts as his players surrounded him.

Johnson broke the team huddle with a particularly passionate version of his “good, better, best” chant in the victorious locker room.

The Bears have every reason to be excited. They look like a legitimate playoff team and now have a statement win to back it up. Clearly, part of that improvement has come as a result of Johnson winning over the locker room very quickly.

Johnson has shown a rather defiant attitude at times this season, and it has probably reinforced how tough the Bears are. They still have to face the Green Bay Packers twice and also battle the Detroit Lions one more time, but they have put themselves in a very good position heading into this important stretch of games.