Broncos LB Alex Singleton says an NFL drug test alerted him that he had cancer

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton revealed on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Singleton issued a lengthy statement in which he announced that he underwent successful surgery on Friday to treat testicular cancer. The 31-year-old said doctors believe the cancer was caught in a very early stage and have given him “a great prognosis.”

Singleton said he had the procedure the day after the Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10. His health issue was first discovered two weeks ago after a random drug test as part of the NFL’s testing program. The test revealed that Singleton had elevated levels of a certain hormone in his system.

“Without a doubt, I knew with how diligent I am with what goes into my body that this was not from anything external I may have taken,” Singleton wrote. “After speaking with my agent and wife, we decided to book an appointment with a urologist.

“On Monday, I visited with Dr. Andrew Zilavy who determined that, in fact, I had signs of a testicular tumor. I immediately contacted the Broncos, and they put me in contact with Dr. Geoff Legderwood, who was able to conduct an ultrasound immediately to confirm the diagnosis.”

Singleton said he struggled with whether he wanted to share the information publicly.

“I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it,” Singleton wrote. “Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief. Heck, I have a wife, Sam, and a daughter, Tallyn, along with an amazing family back in California.”

Singleton said he expects to return to playing in the near future.

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon!



Go Broncos! pic.twitter.com/6qge5tPirn — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) November 10, 2025

A former undrafted free agent, Singleton is in his fourth season with the Broncos. He has 89 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble through 10 games.

Singleton signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 but never made their regular-season roster. He then spent brief periods with the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings before playing in the CFL for three seasons from 2016-2018. Singleton returned to the NFL and played for the Philadelphia Eagles for three years before signing with Denver in 2022.

Singleton is the second professional athlete in the last two weeks to reveal that he was treated for testicular cancer.