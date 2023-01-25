Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a decision on their next head coach, but they have made one decision on who will not get the job.

Interim coach Jerry Rosburg will not be retained as part of the team’s staff for 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Rosburg has already been informed that he has been let go by the team.

While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2023

This is not a huge surprise. Rosburg was brought in by former coach Nathaniel Hackett in the early part of the 2022 season to help with game management. The team’s next coach may already have that experience, and if they do not, a veteran assistant or two will fill the role instead.

Rosburg had apparently made his pitch for the full-time job, and while the Broncos considered it, it comes as little surprise that they will go in another direction. Previous indications were that there were two candidates they were looking at the most.