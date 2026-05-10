Cardinals have reportedly made guarantee to Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals may be at odds with Jacoby Brissett over his contract, but not his role.

The Cardinals have already informed Brissett that he is their starting quarterback for 2026, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. This is despite the fact that the team did not make such assurances immediately after parting ways with Kyler Murray .

Brissett has been skipping voluntary workouts because he wants a new contract to reflect his status as starter. That evidently is not impacting how the Cardinals feel about him.

The Cardinals also brought in veteran Gardner Minshew as offseason insurance for Brissett. They went on to draft Carson Beck , but have made it fairly clear that they do not want him to see much game action as a rookie.

Brissett emerged as Arizona’s starter last season. He threw for a career-high 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions, even though the team went just 1-11 in his starts.