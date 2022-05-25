Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Chiefs RB

The Arizona Cardinals scored the third-most rushing touchdowns (23) in the NFL last season, and have added another quality running back to their roster.

Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday on Twitter that the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams.

Williams, signed by the Chiefs as an un-drafted free agent out of LSU in 2018, had a breakout season in 2021.

He ran for 558 yards and scored six touchdowns on 144 carries in 17 games. Williams also caught 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns, and didn’t fumble the football once.

Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source. I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. DW had a great season w/over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs/zero fumbles (191 touches). — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2022

According to Schultz, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back that Mahomes trusted.

The 27-year-old will team up with James Conner to form one of the league’s top backfield duos. Conner, like Williams, showed versatility in both the running and passing game for the Cardinals in 2021.

Conner ran for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns on 202 carries in 15 games, and caught 37 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams won’t have to wait long to face his former team, as the Cardinals host the Chiefs in the season opener on September 11.