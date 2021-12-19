Carson Wentz explains what led to altercation with Matthew Judon

Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon were not exactly exchanging holiday greetings when they got into it during Saturday’s game. Now Wentz is explaining what happened.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback got in the face of the New England Patriots linebacker Judon in the third quarter. It was a rare display of emotion from the usually-reserved Wentz.

Matt Judon and Carson Wentz spotted jawing after a play. Not sure they agreed to disagree. 👀 👀 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/X7On04tsUz — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 19, 2021

“I don’t need to go into the specifics obviously,” said Wentz after the game, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “But a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side. I will just say that.”

Wentz appears to be hinting that Judon hit him below the belt. The play that preceded their altercation was a sack of Wentz by Deatrich Wise Jr. that Judon helped create. Wise also hovered over Wentz a bit after the sack.

Wise gets the sack on Wentz! pic.twitter.com/3bJgrQ52n1 — (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021

“I don’t know,” said Judon of the incident, per Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit. “Carson is a good guy. He got mad about something and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

The Colts would go on to win the game 27-17.

Wentz is a player who does not often lose his cool. But Judon has a definite skill of sorts when it comes to trying to get under the skin of opposing QBs.