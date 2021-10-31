Carson Wentz outdid himself with another ugly interception

Carson Wentz on Sunday outdid himself with an absolutely hideous interception. This was arguably worse than his terrible one last week, because this turned into a pick-six.

Wentz’s Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans were tied at 24 with under two minutes left in regulation on Sunday. The Colts had a 1st-and-10 at their 8-yard line. Rather than protect the ball, Wentz tried to throw the ball away to avoid a safety as he was being tackled in the end zone. His desperation heave was intercepted for a touchdown.

You really have to wonder what the heck is going on with Wentz when you see plays like that. It’s like he didn’t learn from the week before.

The frustrating part about Wentz is he does that, but then he also follows it up by driving his team down the field for a touchdown to tie the game.

Of course, Wentz threw his second interception of the game, and it came in overtime in Colts territory. That turned into a Titans winning field goal.

Wentz is a maddening quarterback to watch. He can make plays and be good, but his errors are so spectacularly bad that it’s difficult to live with a QB who plays like that.