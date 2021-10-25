Video: What in the world was Carson Wentz thinking on this play?

Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions.

Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco 4-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start of the second quarter. They had a second-and-goal situation, and Wentz tried to make a play while being pressured by Joey Bosa. Wentz ended up flipping the ball right to the defense, giving Azeez Al-Shaair an interception.

Quite literally one of the worst plays ever by Wentz pic.twitter.com/dHYJhC0mBw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2021

Maybe Wentz thought he could get the ball to Zach Pascal in the end zone for a touchdown. He grossly overestimated his ability to flip the ball and wound up throwing a shovel pass straight to the defense. That was ugly.

Wentz needs to take better care of the ball for his 2-4 Colts.