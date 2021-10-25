 Skip to main content
Video: What in the world was Carson Wentz thinking on this play?

October 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Carson Wentz throws an interception

Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions.

Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco 4-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start of the second quarter. They had a second-and-goal situation, and Wentz tried to make a play while being pressured by Joey Bosa. Wentz ended up flipping the ball right to the defense, giving Azeez Al-Shaair an interception.

Maybe Wentz thought he could get the ball to Zach Pascal in the end zone for a touchdown. He grossly overestimated his ability to flip the ball and wound up throwing a shovel pass straight to the defense. That was ugly.

Wentz needs to take better care of the ball for his 2-4 Colts.

