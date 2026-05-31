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Garrett Wilson got brutally honest about attending the NBA Finals

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Garrett Wilson wearing a cap
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The upcoming NBA Finals games in New York will undoubtedly feature a collection of high-power celebrities. Just don’t count on Garrett Wilson to be one of them.

The New York Jets wide receiver was asked if he would be attending any NBA Finals games at Madison Square Garden when the Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs. All Wilson could do was laugh and admit that even he was priced out of going.

“Nah. Them jawns expensive,” Wilson laughed.

Wilson makes an average of $32.5 million annually. He certainly could afford to go if he wanted to, but clearly, he has other uses for his money.

It’s hard to blame him. As of Sunday, the cheapest resale tickets for each of the games at Madison Square Garden are running at about $4,000 a piece, give or take a few hundred dollars, per Ty Roush of Forbes. One can only imagine how much money Wilson would have to part with if he wanted to sit courtside or anywhere near the floor.

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