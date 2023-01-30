 Skip to main content
CBS made bizarre graphics screw-up about Super Bowl date

January 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jim Nantz speaking

The CBS halftime show during the AFC Championship made a bit of a glaring mistake when previewing the remainder of the NFL playoff schedule on Sunday.

Some viewers noticed that CBS’ graphic was very wrong when it came to the correct Super Bowl date. It was listed as being on February 29, a date which does not even exist this year.

For reference, the Super Bowl is actually on February 12, two weeks from Sunday as usual. Perhaps the graphic was previously used to highlight the date of Sunday’s conference championship games and the mistake just slipped in, but either way, someone probably should have caught that.

Despite the weird mistake, the CBS halftime show managed to be a lot less chaotic than last year’s. At least they can point to that outcome.

