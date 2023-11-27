Chargers pull off epic trick play for a long first down

The Los Angeles Chargers went deep into their offensive playbook Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers were down 13-3 and facing 3rd-and-17 from their own 44 with just over 2 minutes left in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dropped back and hit wide receiver Keenan Allen just a few yards ahead of the line of scrimmage.

After drawing the attention of the Ravens defense, Allen quickly threw a lateral pass to running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler was able to tiptoe down the sideline for a first down.

The Ravens weren’t the only ones caught off guard by the trick play. Even Chargers fans were surprised to see their squad pull off such a creative offensive play.

LITERALLY the most creative play call I’ve ever seen from the Chargers in a long, long time. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3b66OgF99R — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) November 27, 2023

Chargers broke out a real long hook and ladder double pass rugby type play

I haven’t seen anything quite like this in a looooong time pic.twitter.com/yEwZi0hQ9y — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) November 27, 2023

The Chargers coaching staff has often been maligned for running a relatively vanilla offense despite having one of the most dynamic young QBs in Herbert.

One play doesn’t change a narrative, but it was likely one Chargers fans were pleasantly surprised to see.