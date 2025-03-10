Christian McCaffrey, wife Olivia Culpo announce big personal news

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo have shared some big personal news.

Culpo and McCaffrey announced in a joint social media post on Monday that they are expecting their first child together. Culpo shared some photos from a maternity shoot and captioned them “next chapter, motherhood.”

The posts did not say whether Culpo and McCaffrey are having a boy or girl or when the baby is due.

McCaffrey and Culpo got married last July. The two began dating in 2019.

Culpo, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, dated another NFL player prior to getting together with McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is hoping to remain healthy this offseason after he missed the majority of 2024 with lingering Achilles issues. Following a monster 2023 in which he had over 2,000 total scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns, McCaffrey finished with just 202 rushing yards and no touchdowns in four games this past season.