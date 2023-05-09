CJ Stroud shares odd complaint from time at Ohio State

Ohio State has been stockpiling top quarterback prospects for years, and CJ Stroud was one of them when he arrived in Columbus back in 2020. He did not like when the Buckeyes brought in another one behind him, however.

During a recent appearance on “The Beltway Boyz” podcast, Stroud had a strange complaint about his time at Ohio State. The new Houston Texans quarterback recalled how he embraced the challenge of competing for a starting job, but he felt “disrespected” when Ohio State added another top QB prospect in Quinn Ewers ahead of the 2021 season.

Stroud sat behind Justin Fields in 2020. He then beat out Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord ahead of the 2021 season. He also had to hold off Ewers, who joined Ohio State as a transfer during camp.

Cj stroud talking about why he has a chip on his shoulder and how he felt disrespected when ohio st brought quinn ewers in 2 weeks before his first game. pic.twitter.com/XHIfHADIJy — BELTWAY BOYZ (@beltwayboyz) May 8, 2023

“They brought someone else in — Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback. He was the No. 1 player, I think, ever ranked out of high school. They brought him in like a week into fall camp, which is training camp for us. I kind of felt disrespected. I didn’t like that,” Stroud said.

Stroud used the Ewers situation as an example of why he has a chip on his shoulder and has had to earn all of his opportunities.

It makes sense that Stroud is proud he beat out Ewers and others for the starting job at Ohio State. What is unusual is that he felt “disrespected” by the Buckeyes landing another highly touted quarterback. That is precisely how recruiting works, especially at a top program.

Of course, some of the best players in NFL history are masters of drawing motivation from perceived disrespect, even if it does not actually exist. The Texans are hoping Stroud can do the same.