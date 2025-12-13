Colts coach may have been asked the worst question about Philip Rivers

In a press conference that could double as a comedy sketch, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen fielded a query straight out of left field this week: “Is Philip Rivers the first player you’ve ever coached who’s older than you?”

Cue the mic drop — or rather, Steichen’s bemused pause.

“Ummm… I’ve coached him when he was older than me before,” he quipped. “So, obviously, with age, everyone gets older. That was true 10 years ago.”

Oof. The room erupted in chuckles, but let’s unpack this gem.

See, Steichen isn’t Rivers’ wide-eyed rookie coach. Back in 2016-2019, as the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterbacks guru, he molded the ageless arm of Rivers, who racked up Pro Bowls and passing yards like it was his job — because it was.

Rivers, now 44 and fresh off high school coaching glory in Alabama, is back slinging it on the Colts’ practice squad amid a QB injury crunch. Talk about a plot twist.

The reporter? Probably skipped the research deep dive — Rivers’ 16 Charger seasons scream “veteran mentor.”

Hey, oversights happen; even pros need a fact-check buddy. But Steichen’s zinger? Pure gold. It reminds us: In the NFL’s whirlwind, a little homework keeps the laughs on the right side.