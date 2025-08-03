Colts rookie appears to seriously injure teammate with hip-drop tackle

Indianapolis Colts running back Salvon Ahmed appeared to suffer a significant injury during training camp practice on Sunday, and it may have been the result of a questionable play from a teammate.

Ahmed had an air cast placed on his right leg and was carted off the field as teammates surrounded him. According to multiple reporters who were in attendance, the veteran back was tackled from behind by another Colts player.

Colts rookie defensive back Trey Washington reportedly took Ahmed down with a hip-drop tackle. Head coach Shane Steichen said Washington was right to tackle Ahmed during that portion of practice, but he said the way Washington went about it was a mistake.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says that this was a live period for the developmental players, so Trey Washington was supposed to tackle Salvon Ahmed. But obviously, that was not the tackle Washington was supposed to use.



Added that Washington didn’t mean to do it and made a mistake. https://t.co/vShgfV5bhE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2025

Washington signed with the Colts this year as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He has been viewed as a player who has a chance to make the roster.

Ahmed is in his second season with the Colts after he signed a practice-squad contract midway through 2024. He was previously with the Miami Dolphins.

A hip-drop tackle is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The play was unanimously banned by NFL team owners ahead of last season.

There have been several significant injuries on plays involving hip-drop tackles, and the friendly fire from Washington on Ahmed may be the latest.