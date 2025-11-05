Commanders’ Frankie Luvu saves $400,000 after new ruling on his suspension

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu caught a huge break on Tuesday after getting his suspension overturned.

Luvu was hit with a one-game suspension earlier this week after getting flagged for his third hip-drop tackle of the season, a decision Luvu appealed. The latest infraction happened on Sunday during the Commanders’ Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

A day after Luvu’s punishment was made public, the NFL announced that his suspension was being rescinded. The league will instead fine Luvu $100,000 while allowing him to take the field for the Commanders’ Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions.

Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, reduced the one-game suspension of Washington’s Frankie Luvu to a $100,000 fine. Luvu is eligible to play on Sunday. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 5, 2025

Hearing officer Derrick Brooks was behind the decision. Brooks is one of three current hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to rule on appeals such as Luvu’s.

The reduced penalty was a huge win for Luvu’s wallet. The 29-year-old would have needed to surrender his $500,000 game check had the one-game suspension without pay stood.

The ruling was also a small victory for the Commanders, who need all the help they can get after the devastating injury to Jayden Daniels. Through nine games, Luvu has recorded 2.0 sacks and 50 tackles.