Commanders’ Frankie Luvu suspended by NFL after latest on-field offense

After losing star quarterback Jayden Daniels to a severe injury, the Washington Commanders have now lost another player to suspension.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu has been suspended for one game without pay by the NFL. The league’s official release cited “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players” for Luvu’s suspension.

Tom Pelissero of ESPN notes that Luvu made a hip-drop tackle in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. In the first quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Luvu made the tackle on Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba after a short reception.

Here’s the hip-drop tackle Monday night that got Commanders LB Frankie Luvu suspended as a result of cumulative violations. He’s wearing No. 4. pic.twitter.com/gEIzjdpJEu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2025

Luvu also previously committed hip-drop tackles in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was fined by the NFL for both of those offenses and is now being suspended after his third such offense this season.

The league controversial banned the hip-drop tackle before the 2024 season after a number of players were injured by the move during games (most notably, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews). As for Luvu, 29, he is in his second season with the Commanders and earned a Second Team All-Pro nod with them last season. But as a result of his suspension for his third hip-drop tackle offense, Luvu will be forced to sit out of Washington’s next game at home on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.