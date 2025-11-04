Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing about the Cowboys’ trade for Logan Wilson

Jerry Jones grinning before a game
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade that they believe will help their defense, but fans do not sound all that optimistic.

The Cowboys acquired veteran linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Dallas is surrendering a seventh-round draft pick in the deal.

Wilson, a team captain, had been in his sixth season with the Bengals. His role has been reduced in recent weeks as the team develops its younger linebackers, which led to Wilson requesting a trade last month.

Wilson became a full-time starter for the Bengals in his second NFL season in 2021. He had 100 or more total tackles each season from 2021-2024, including last year when he appeared in just 11 games.

Though the Cowboys gave up very little in the trade, fans are not all that excited about it. Many of them noted that Wilson was being phased out with the Bengals even though Cincinnati — like the Cowboys — has one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Other fans mocked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for revealing on Monday that the team had agreed to a trade, which got people thinking about a potential blockbuster.

The Cowboys have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, but their 27-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night proved their issues run even deeper than that. Troy Aikman took a swipe at Jones during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast, but his former boss clearly did not take his advice.

