Look: Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett has custom football shorts

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their opener 31-29 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that didn’t appear to keep Natalie Buffett from having fun.

Buffett, who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, posted some photos on her Instagram profile Thursday from the game. The photos showed her and her mother supporting Dak at Raymond James Stadium.

One of the photos shows the cool custom shorts Buffett wears to support Dak. They have his jersey number four on the back and say “Prescott.”

That’s a nice and subtle way for her to support Dak without being so obvious. We have seen other family members of football players show off custom gear before, like this. This was a nice touch from Buffett.

Prescott and Buffett have been dating since at least last year. They took advantage of Prescott’s injury status last year to dress in a fitting Halloween costume.

The Cowboys are 0-1 to start the season, but Prescott looked good in his return from injury and passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns.