Dak Prescott announces big personal news

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announced some big personal news on Saturday.

Prescott revealed that he and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, on May 22. He shared an Instagram post of Ramos with the pair’s two daughters.

“Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created,” Prescott wrote.

Prescott and Ramos had their first child, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose, on Feb. 22, 2024. The pair had announced the pregnancy last December through a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit exclusive, as Ramos has modeled for the magazine.

Prescott and Ramos have been engaged since last October. The engagement sparked some brutal jokes on social media at Prescott’s expense in light of the Cowboys’ dysfunction in recent years.

The Cowboys are expecting to have Prescott back at full strength after he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9 of last season. By all accounts, he is well on his way to being ready for the beginning of the 2025 season.