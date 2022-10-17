Darius Slay gives interception ball to celebrity Eagles fan Meek Mill

Darius Slay had a special gift for a celebrity fan in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Slay intercepted a Cooper Rush pass in the second quarter against the Cowboys. After getting the turnover, Slay headed towards the sideline and handed the ball over to Meek Mill.

Mill is a Philadelphia-based rapper who performed before the game. He was easy to locate because he was sitting in a special section on the field.

The move should seem familiar for fans. Slay gave an interception ball to another celebrity fan earlier in the season.

Rush had been playing mistake-free football this season since filling in for Dak Prescott. But the Eagles finally got to him on Sunday night and forced him into two first-half interceptions.