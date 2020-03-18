pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Report: Eagles talking Darius Slay trade

March 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles will need some help at cornerback stopping Amari Cooper and Terry McLaurin next season and reportedly are working on resolving that matter.

The Eagles are reportedly talking about trading for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay. ESPN’s Josina Anderson says as part of the trade, Philly is talking about a possible 3-year contract extension for Slay.

The Lions reportedly have been open to trading Slay. On Wednesday, Detroit signed free agent cornerback Desmond Trufant, making it seem likely they would deal Slay.

Slay is certainly hoping so.

The 29-year-old is set to make $10 million next season but wants (and deserves) more than that. He’s understandably looking to go to a team that can pay him market value. Slay had 46 tackles and two interceptions last season. He has 19 career interceptions.


