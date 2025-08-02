Deebo Samuel reacts to Terry McLaurin’s trade request

Deebo Samuel went through his own trade drama three years ago with the San Francisco 49ers, so he is sympathetic to Terry McLaurin’s issues with the Washington Commanders.

Samuel opened up about McLaurin’s situation on Saturday in an interview with NFL Network. The veteran wide receiver said he would like to play with McLaurin, but understands that his fellow receiver needs to sort out off-field business.

“I’ve been though it, so I know the stressful toll of it. I know where it takes your mind. It’s just so much to deal with,” Samuel said. “I would love to see Terry out here. I would love to go out there and play with him, but the business side of things, they gotta match both sides of the story.”

Deebo Samuel has been down the trade-request path before. He’s understands fellow #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s situation but adds: “I would love to go out there and play with him.” From Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/oC5SFWOKOD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2025

McLaurin wants a new contract from Washington and has asked for a trade in an effort to get it. Samuel did the same with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and that ultimately ended with Samuel getting a new three-year, $73.5 million contract. It may work out the same way for McLaurin, but he will be linked to other teams as long as the issue remains unsolved.

McLaurin has had five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He led Washington with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season. He is in the final year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed in 2022.