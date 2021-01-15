 Skip to main content
DeMeco Ryans expected to be promoted to 49ers defensive coordinator

January 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

San Francisco 49ers logo

The San Francisco 49ers are losing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, but they have a replacement in mind.

The Niners are expected to promote linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

49ers reporter David Lombardi says that Ryans has been the internal favorite for DC for a while.

Ryans played in the NFL from 2006-2015. He was a linebacker for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles and made two Pro Bowls.

Becoming defensive coordinator would be a meteoric rise for Ryans. The 36-year-old was hired as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 and only became an inside linebackers coach in 2018.

