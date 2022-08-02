Deshaun Watson’s camp does not agree with suspension?

Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension from the NFL on Monday stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault. In Watson’s mind, that was still harsh.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that sources close to Watson believe the suspension is “too much” and that Watson did nothing wrong. However, Watson’s camp does not dispute the fairness of the process and are prepared to accept the suspension.

I spoke to sources close to QB Deshaun Watson who believe the 6 game suspension “is too much”.

They stand by his claim that he did not do anything wrong. However, they do accept this was a fair process with a neutral party hearing the case and making the decision. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 1, 2022

Judge Sue L. Robinson, the NFL’s independent arbitrator, felt the NFL had successfully proven the allegations against Watson. She reached those conclusions based largely on the testimony of four alleged victims, though Watson faced over two dozen civil suits at one point. Robinson even took an extra step beyond the suspension to curb the quarterback’s alleged behavior.

The NFL has three days to appeal the suspension, and the league is leaving the option open. They would certainly take issue with Watson claiming that he was treated harshly here.