Deshaun Watson’s camp does not agree with suspension?

August 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension from the NFL on Monday stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault. In Watson’s mind, that was still harsh.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that sources close to Watson believe the suspension is “too much” and that Watson did nothing wrong. However, Watson’s camp does not dispute the fairness of the process and are prepared to accept the suspension.

Judge Sue L. Robinson, the NFL’s independent arbitrator, felt the NFL had successfully proven the allegations against Watson. She reached those conclusions based largely on the testimony of four alleged victims, though Watson faced over two dozen civil suits at one point. Robinson even took an extra step beyond the suspension to curb the quarterback’s alleged behavior.

The NFL has three days to appeal the suspension, and the league is leaving the option open. They would certainly take issue with Watson claiming that he was treated harshly here.

