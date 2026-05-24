Alvin Kamara terrified Saints fans during his Savannah Bananas appearance

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave fans a scare during his surprise appearance at a Savannah Bananas game on Saturday.

Kamara made a guest appearance during the Bananas game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. and walked out in full uniform. As he jumped around on the field, he grabbed at the back of his leg as if he had just pulled a muscle.

It was all a ruse, as Kamara broke into a dance.

New Orleans Saint & former Volunteer, Alvin Kamara, made an appearance for your Bananas in Neyland Stadium!



(And he got everyone good with his performance😉) pic.twitter.com/1E67zvgerV — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 24, 2026

The notion that Kamara might suffer an injury like that is not completely out of left field. One former MLB player actually tore his hamstring while playing in a Bananas game.

Kamara, 30, only rushed for 471 yards last season due to injury and a diminished workload. His future with the Saints is highly uncertain, so it would have been a real problem for him and possibly the team had he suffered a legitimate injury.