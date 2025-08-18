Details emerge about Isaiah Bond’s contract with Browns

Former Texas star wide receiver Isaiah Bond may have gone undrafted earlier this year, but his first NFL contract does not reflect that.

Bond has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that the Browns have given Bond a three-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $3.018 million.

Other teams also wanted to sign Bond after news emerged last week that he would not face charges stemming from the assault allegations that were made against him. The Browns had kept tabs on Bond all along and were aggressive in pursuing him, according to Cabot.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network notes, the deal that Bond signed is consistent with what a draft pick would get toward the end of the second or start of the third round.

At just over $3 million guaranteed, #Browns undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond gets a guarantee that fits in between the final pick of the second round ($4.2 million) and the first pick of the third round ($1.6 million). pic.twitter.com/dwXPGlJddM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2025

Browns general manager Andrew Berry issued a statement on Monday addressing the team’s decision to sign Bond. Berry said the Browns did “extensive research” into the allegations against Bond that included a polygraph test.

“We’ve spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation,” Berry said.

“On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.

“Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.

“It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career.”

Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on the team’s decision to sign Isaiah Bond: pic.twitter.com/t8DeCFgzeb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Bond consistently denied the allegations against him and even attempted to counter-sue his accuser for defamation. He had originally been projected as a potential Day 2 draft pick, but he ultimately went undrafted. He had already generated some negative publicity when he disappointed by his own standards at the NFL Combine.

A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, Bond committed to Alabama before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. He had 34 catches for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Longhorns last season.