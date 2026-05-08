NFL avoids worst-case scenario with its referees

The NFL has avoided a worst-case scenario with its referees after a new collective bargaining agreement was approved Friday.

The NFL Referees Association approved an agreement with the NFL on Friday on a new seven-year labor deal. The agreement means there will be no replacement officials when the NFL kicks off this fall.

League officials voted 116-4 to approve the agreement.

Officials voted 116-4 to approve the deal, per source. An overwhelming majority backing a joint plan to invest more in officiating. https://t.co/RCMUsWEaYV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 8, 2026

The overwhelming sentiment among NFL fans to this news will presumably be relief. For a period of time, a referee lockout looked like a legitimate possibility. It was taken seriously enough that the league actually passed a temporary rule change meant to avert some of the messes that came about the last time replacement referees were used.

This vote ensures that there will not be a repeat of the “Fail Mary” this fall. If there is, it will be on the watch of the regular officials.