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NFL avoids worst-case scenario with its referees

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Roger Goodell at a press conference
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has avoided a worst-case scenario with its referees after a new collective bargaining agreement was approved Friday.

The NFL Referees Association approved an agreement with the NFL on Friday on a new seven-year labor deal. The agreement means there will be no replacement officials when the NFL kicks off this fall.

League officials voted 116-4 to approve the agreement.

The overwhelming sentiment among NFL fans to this news will presumably be relief. For a period of time, a referee lockout looked like a legitimate possibility. It was taken seriously enough that the league actually passed a temporary rule change meant to avert some of the messes that came about the last time replacement referees were used.

This vote ensures that there will not be a repeat of the “Fail Mary” this fall. If there is, it will be on the watch of the regular officials.

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