Seahawks not receiving as much sale interest as expected

The Seattle Seahawks are not garnering the amount of interest the NFL hoped for after they were put up for sale.

Interest in the Seahawks has been “soft,” according to Seth Wickersham of ESPN. The recent sales of the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders both attracted more interest than the Seahawks have, according to one anonymous NFL executive.

The relatively modest interest suggests that the most optimistic estimates about the team’s potential sale price are unlikely to materialize. The belief is that the sale price is unlikely to surpass $10 billion, and will instead be closer to $9 billion. That would still break the record for highest sale price, however.

Part of the issue is a lack of plausible buyers, not to mention the sale price. Still, this is something of a surprise given some of the huge names linked to the franchise.

The Seahawks have been owned by the estate of Paul Allen since his death in 2018. His sister Jody has controlled the team as the executor of a trust during that period, but finally put the franchise up for sale earlier this year.