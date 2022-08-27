Did 49ers DB rat out teammate about uniform violation?

The NFL has fined San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum for a uniform violation, but he thinks they got it all wrong. In fact, Odum recently shared a photo that seems to contradict the league’s explanation for the $5,305 fine he received.

However, in sharing that image, Odum may have also inadvertently ratted on a teammate, who did appear to be violating the NFL’s uniform rule.

So I got fined 5k.. yeah The NFL something else’s. Talking about my knees NOT covered. Where? pic.twitter.com/Nn9CQpc3N8 — George Odum (@GeorgeOdum) August 25, 2022

“So I got fined 5k,” Odum wrote. “Yeah, the NFL something (else). Talking about my knees not covered. Where?”

In the image, it’s clear that Odum (No. 30) has his knees entirely covered. But the same can not be said for whichever 49ers player is standing off to his right (our left) and behind him. In the background, there also appears to be a second 49ers player who does not have his knees entirely covered.

As part of Odum’s fine, the NFL explained their decision citing their “uniform and equipment rules.”

“Specifically, your pants failed to cover the knee area. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 3, Item (4) of the 2022 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that pants must be worn over the entire knee area; pants shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee are prohibited,” the letter read.

It’s entirely possible that Odum had his knee exposed at another point during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s also entirely possible the NFL fined the wrong guy, whom Odum has now unintentionally exposed.

Thus far, the league has not publicly addressed Odum’s complaint or the photo.