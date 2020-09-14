 Skip to main content
Dolphins players mock Cam Newton over chain yanking incident

September 14, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cam Newton Dolphins fight

Cam Newton was involved in a minor scuffle with some Miami Dolphins players after he led the New England Patriots to a win on Sunday. The former NFL MVP said he felt disrespected when someone tried to pull his chain off his neck, but two Dolphins defenders seemed to refute Newton’s account of the incident.

After New England’s 21-11 win, Newton wrote on Instagram that the Dolphins “tried to snatch my chain and the game.” Miami defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Raekwon Davis both had similar responses to the post.

“We don’t want that weak a– chain,” Lawson wrote.

“Man ain’t nobody want your fake a– chain s— was weak anyway,” Davis agreed.

You can see some screenshots of the comments here.

Newton and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins exchanged words on the field after the game. That led to some pointing and shoving, and Wilkins then grabbed Newton by the collar area. You could see Newton scrambling to make sure he still had his chain afterword.

In an appearance on WEEI Monday morning, Newton said the chain represents his children and their birthstones.

Newton was also asked how Bill Belichick responded to the incident.

The skirmish reminded us of a past chain-yanking incident in the NFL, though it didn’t quite escalate to that level. The important thing for Newton was that the Patriots got the win. Whether it was his fault or not, Belichick undoubtedly spoke with him about avoiding that type of conflict.

