FOX has found a replacement for Mark Sanchez

Drew Brees has been hoping to land a full-time job as an NFL analyst for several years, and a network is finally giving the legendary former New Orleans Saints quarterback a shot.

Brees has been hired by FOX as an NFL game analyst, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. His first assignment will come in Week 11, though it is not yet known which game the 46-year-old will call.

Brees is expected to call games alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, according to Marchand. Amin previously worked with Mark Sanchez, who has not returned to FOX after he was stabbed and arrested on multiple charges in Indianapolis last month.

FOX has reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with Brees, which suggests he will become the full-time replacement for Sanchez.

Brees has held a number of different media roles recently. He joined ESPN earlier this year as a contributor on “First Take” and will also be a significant part Netflix’s coverage for NFL games on Christmas Day. It is unclear if Brees will continue to appear on “First Take” once he joins FOX on a full-time basis.

Brees worked for NBC in 2021. He was initially viewed as a potential successor to Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football,” but he quickly fizzled out with the network. The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback was largely limited to studio work, though he did call some Notre Dame games and select NFL games alongside Mike Tirico.

The final booth assignment for Brees at NBC was a playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, and it did not go well. That did not shake Brees’ confidence, as he has repeatedly said he believes he can become one of the best analysts in the NFL.

With FOX, Brees will finally have the type of full-time gig he has coveted since he retired following the 2020 season.