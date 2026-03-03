Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Pro Bowl offensive lineman is retiring at 27

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Drew Dalman smiling
Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman (52) practices against the New Orleans Saints before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Drew Dalman has abruptly decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 27.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dalman has informed the Chicago Bears of his intention to retire. He just finished his first season with the team.

Dalman’s decision is a shocker, since there was no real indication that he was considering retiring at such a young age. He is coming off a strong season that saw him make his first career Pro Bowl, and he just signed a 3-year, $42 million contract with Chicago last offseason after four years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dalman was a big part of the Bears’ retooled offensive line in 2025. As the team’s center, he allowed only one sack and 21 pressures while playing in all 17 games. That line was a key part of what allowed the Bears to turn things around quickly and win the NFC North with an 11-6 record.

The Bears suddenly have a major offensive line need to address this offseason. For a team that was hoping to build on last year’s success and take another step forward, it undoubtedly counts as a frustrating and unexpected setback to their ambitions.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App