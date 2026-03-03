Breece Hall reacts to getting franchise tag from Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has responded after the team opted to use the franchise tag on him Tuesday.

Hall sent a message on X shortly after news broke that the Jets planned to tag him and prevent him from becoming a free agent. The running back indicated that he would “bet on himself” and that he had been working, indicating that the decision was a motivating one for him.

Always been the type to bet on myself. Been working…see yall soon, Love🤞🏾 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 3, 2026

Hall presumably wants a long-term deal, be it from the Jets or another team. That would provide him with some added security and reward him for a strong 2025 season. He ran for a career-high 1,065 yards and had five total touchdowns in an offense that was largely ineffective all season.

From the Jets’ perspective, they did not want Hall testing the open market in what is expected to be a robust market for running backs. Using the franchise tag means they will be able to deal with him on their own terms, even if Hall probably is not very happy about it.

This goes against what some expected the Jets to do with Hall. In all likelihood, they did not want to risk him getting a huge offer elsewhere that the team could not match, and decided to get rid of as much of the guesswork as possible.