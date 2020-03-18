Lions sign Desmond Trufant, can still look to trade Darius Slay

The Detroit Lions are making an addition to their secondary, which will ease the potential departure of Darius Slay.

Detroit is signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a 2-year deal worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.

Trufant had 18 tackles and four interceptions in nine games for the Falcons last season before suffering a broken forearm.

Adding Trufant will allow Detroit to continue shopping Darius Slay. Slay has been looking for a new contract and wants to be highly paid. A report last month said the Lions were open to trading him.

This may be what Detroit needed in order to have the confidence to get what they want for Slay in a trade.