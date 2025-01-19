Eagles flag carrier made great reference to AJ Brown’s viral stunt

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown set the internet ablaze when he was spotted doing some light reading on the sideline during last week’s playoff game, and the author of the book is still reaping the benefits.

Brown was seen reading a book on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver casually picked the book up and started reading it while the Eagles were on defense late in the game. You can see the surreal clip here.

Internet sleuths quickly determined that Brown was reading a book from author Jim Murphy called “Inner Excellence.” Brown told reporters after the game that the book keeps him mentally focused and he brings it to every game.

Naturally, Brown brought the book with him again to Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t the only one in attendance with a copy of “Inner Excellence,” either. One of the flag carriers who took the field for the national anthem held up a copy of the book to show the fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

One of the flag carriers for the Eagles-Rams game brought the viral self-help book 'Inner Excellence' onto the field: pic.twitter.com/07a0eeBL3w — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 19, 2025

Murphy has been a huge beneficiary of Brown’s surprising sideline move, as “Inner Excellence” has exploded in popularity since. We can probably expect even more copies to be sold after that flag carrier gave Murphy some more free advertising.