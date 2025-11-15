Eagles players are reportedly frustrated with Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has been open about his frustrations with the team’s offense, but he is evidently not the only player feeling that way.

Some Eagles players have grown “frustrated” with quarterback Jalen Hurts and his play this season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Some wide receivers feel that Hurts is reluctant to throw into tight windows against zone defenses and defaults to more conservative options like checkdowns.

Eagles players are looking for more trust from their quarterback, and feel their offense could be more explosive if Hurts is willing to be more aggressive.

Brown has been the most vocal critic of the Eagles’ offense this season, but he does not appear to be alone. The team’s approach has limited turnovers and resulted in a very high conversion rate once the team gets into the red zone, but there remains a definite sense that the team could be scoring more points. The question is whether the tradeoff is worth it, as the team is still 7-2.

The Eagles are set to face an explosive Detroit Lions offense on Sunday night. They may have to be a bit more aggressive depending on how the Lions do against their defense.