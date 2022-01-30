Everyone made same Bills joke after play in AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals executed a successful squib kick during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and the play brought back some bad memories for Buffalo Bills fans.

The Bengals scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the first half to cut Kansas City’s lead to 21-10. They went with a squib on the ensuing kickoff, as they wanted to take some time off the clock and also not risk allowing a big return. That, of course, is the exact opposite of what the Bills did in their loss to the Chiefs last week.

Buffalo kicked the ball deep while leading 36-33 with 13 seconds remaining in regulation against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company took advantage of the touchback and completed two big plays that set up a game-tying field goal. Kansas City went on to win in overtime.

Many people ripped on the Bills after the Bengals used the squib kick on Sunday.

Dear Bills, That thing Cincy just did is called a ‘squib kick’. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 30, 2022

There's the kickoff the Bills should've used last week. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 30, 2022

If the Bills had done that they might be playing today.. took 4 seconds off the clock — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 30, 2022

Squib kick that’s weird. — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) January 30, 2022

Hey @BuffaloBills, That is called a squib kick. Try it sometime lol. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) January 30, 2022

Bengals just rubbing it in to the Bills with that squib kick — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 30, 2022

Hey Bills fans…that's called a squib kick — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) January 30, 2022

Had the Bills gone with the squib, there’s a good chance they would have been playing in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. Sean McDermott may have a hard time admitting it, but Twitter was sure to let him know.

Photo: Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott enters the field before a game against theAtlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports